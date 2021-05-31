Verity Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $41.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average is $35.94. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $283.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.26 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

In other United Bankshares news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $233,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $1,864,290.12. Insiders sold 69,505 shares of company stock worth $2,727,662 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

