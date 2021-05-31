Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,103 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,678 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

In related news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COG opened at $16.40 on Monday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.