Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,242 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,213 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,422,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,623,000 after purchasing an additional 656,662 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,420,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,122,000 after purchasing an additional 284,658 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,131,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,034,000 after purchasing an additional 718,916 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $106.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.47. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $56.49 and a 12-month high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

