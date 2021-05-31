Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 978 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 45.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 101,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 31,753 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Bank of The West bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $189.82 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

