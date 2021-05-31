Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 190 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,585 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $6.30 on Monday, reaching $504.58. 1,924,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,540. The company has a fifty day moving average of $500.76 and a 200-day moving average of $480.69. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.08 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $241.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

