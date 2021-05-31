Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 3,831 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,299. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $84.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.97.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.