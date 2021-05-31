Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $13.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,437 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.2% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,583,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,314,000 after buying an additional 76,056 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $577,000.

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.19. 1,282,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,655,837. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

