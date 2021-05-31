Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,607 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,309,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,291,555. The company has a market cap of $230.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.53. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.