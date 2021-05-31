Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $5.72 Million Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,224.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 236,190 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth $21,581,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

THO traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.00. The company had a trading volume of 573,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,026. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 2.37.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

THO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

In other news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.