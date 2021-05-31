Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,727 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $225.50. 20,668,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,299,523. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $133.28 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.