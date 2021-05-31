ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth about $1,353,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth about $485,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth about $4,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VIAC shares. Macquarie raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.44.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $42.42 on Monday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

