Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,185 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $427,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $10,823,974.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $996,961 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $89.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.64 and a beta of 1.38. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $111.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.19.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

