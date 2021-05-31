Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.74 Million in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 54,348 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of IES by 135.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of IES by 10.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of IES by 13.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the first quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IES alerts:

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 2,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $150,162.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $462,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,037 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,316 shares of company stock worth $802,435 over the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IESC opened at $53.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.36. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.98 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day moving average is $47.32.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $332.00 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.08%.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.