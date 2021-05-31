Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.11 Million in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 504,094 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Iteris by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in Iteris in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Iteris in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Iteris in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Iteris by 44.1% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iteris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $7.37 on Monday. Iteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $306.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14.

Iteris Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

