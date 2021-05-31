Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,606 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,265 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,606 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Customers Bancorp worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $37.85 on Monday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $654,493.75. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $818,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,027 over the last 90 days. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

