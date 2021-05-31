Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will post ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.38). Vir Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 151.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vir Biotechnology.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $664,621.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,660,782 shares in the company, valued at $72,742,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $61,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,167.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,208 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

VIR stock opened at $41.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of -1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.86. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.