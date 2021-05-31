Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPCE. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.79.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $31.23 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 0.38.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.86) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,235,101.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $51,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,484,000 shares of company stock worth $200,490,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,506,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $13,402,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,878 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at $10,160,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 585,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 323,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

