Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Short Interest Update

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the April 29th total of 84,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $18.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.39.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($2.15). The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $382,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $6,609,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; VRDN-002, a biosuperior IGF-1R antibody; and VRDN-003, an IGF-1R antibody product specifically designed for thyroid eye disease.

