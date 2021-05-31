Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Holdings Lowered by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $650,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,456,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $834,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,443.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.60.

Shares of VRTS opened at $281.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.67 and its 200-day moving average is $235.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 23.31 and a quick ratio of 23.31. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $285.91.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $187.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.41 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 22.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 31.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

