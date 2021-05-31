Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 945 ($12.35). Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VTY. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,276.78 ($16.68).

Get Vistry Group alerts:

VTY traded up GBX 54 ($0.71) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,325 ($17.31). 956,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,975. Vistry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,336.50 ($17.46). The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,242.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,003.58. The stock has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 53,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, for a total transaction of £496,502.68 ($648,683.93). Insiders have acquired 53,641 shares of company stock worth $49,679,374 over the last quarter.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.