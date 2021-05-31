Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,436 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,240,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $916,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $35.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion and a PE ratio of 14.20. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

