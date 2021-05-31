Warp Finance (WARP) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last Week

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $252.90 or 0.00704917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $12,968.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00010526 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

