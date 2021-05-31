Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires 154,620 Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 838,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,620 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 2.71% of Ebix worth $26,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ebix by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,919,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,544,000 after acquiring an additional 212,117 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ebix by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at about $758,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after buying an additional 56,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ebix alerts:

Ebix stock opened at $27.40 on Monday. Ebix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $64.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $847.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.71.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.