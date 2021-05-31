Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,062,266 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 103.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,022,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062,266 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cerus were worth $36,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the first quarter worth $175,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth $621,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 216,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 76,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,103,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,834,000 after buying an additional 1,434,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERS opened at $5.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $991.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.22. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. Research analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 29,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $187,131.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 156,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $997,876.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,454 over the last 90 days. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

