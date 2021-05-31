Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires 87,462 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,462 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 2.00% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $26,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at $889,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,500,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $553,800.00. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $194,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,822. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USPH. Barrington Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $116.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.24. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.97 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.46.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.82%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

