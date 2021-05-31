Wasatch Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,434 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.19% of XPEL worth $31,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XPEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in XPEL by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in XPEL by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,500 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 27,300 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $2,062,515.00. Insiders have sold a total of 100,766 shares of company stock worth $6,541,216 over the last 90 days. 35.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPEL stock opened at $82.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 96.47 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.78. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $89.51.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. On average, analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

