Wasatch Advisors Inc. Buys 353 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $32,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Square by 7.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Square by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Square by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

Square stock opened at $222.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,545,583 shares of company stock worth $359,677,401. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.