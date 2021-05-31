Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $27.81 Million Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 287,032 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.93% of Tower Semiconductor worth $27,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $13,375,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $14,610,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 11.4% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,281,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after purchasing an additional 131,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 84.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 28,623 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $27.47 on Monday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

