Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $46.03 Million Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 166,478 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 1.31% of Moelis & Company worth $46,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $887,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Moelis & Company by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 6,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $371,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,383 shares in the company, valued at $742,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,265 shares of company stock worth $24,994,325 over the last ninety days. 17.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $53.69 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $59.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average is $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

