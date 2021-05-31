Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,008,606 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 178.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008,606 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.40% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $39,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 880.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

MX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Vertical Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Magnachip Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Shares of MX opened at $23.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Magnachip Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

