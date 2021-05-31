Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases 112,457 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,444,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,457 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 2.44% of Axos Financial worth $67,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 804.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AX stock opened at $47.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average of $42.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.70. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $54.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AX shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

