Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 203,774 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,132,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 203,774 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $40,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,934,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,907,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $33.31 on Monday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.13, a PEG ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.34.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $513,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 213,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,089,086.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,065 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,830. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

