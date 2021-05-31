Wasatch Advisors Inc. Takes $29.22 Million Position in one (NYSE:AONE)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of one (NYSE:AONE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,520,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,215,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 9.38% of ONE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONE during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,013,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in ONE during the fourth quarter worth $1,853,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in ONE by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 89,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONE during the fourth quarter worth $720,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on ONE in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AONE stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. one has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85.

ONE Company Profile

one does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

