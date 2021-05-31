Wasatch Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,894,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,103 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $53,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of CAE by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,404,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,351,000 after buying an additional 5,025,126 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of CAE by 86,641.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,121,000 after buying an additional 3,032,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,964,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,377,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $25,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CAE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $31.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.31, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.83. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.95 million. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

