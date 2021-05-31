Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Receives Add Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) in a research report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock.

WJG has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 278 ($3.63) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 261 ($3.41) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 278 ($3.63) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 273.40 ($3.57).

Shares of LON:WJG traded down GBX 13.50 ($0.18) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 225 ($2.94). 8,390,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,148. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 235.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 202.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £576.37 million and a PE ratio of 28.48. Watkin Jones has a 12 month low of GBX 125.92 ($1.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 248 ($3.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

Watkin Jones Company Profile

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

