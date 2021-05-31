WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Buy

WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on WeCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

WECMF stock remained flat at $$13.00 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487. WeCommerce has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $24.00.

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in startups, and buyout. It operates as a holding company that owns a family of companies and brands in the Shopify partner ecosystem, including Pixel Union, Out of the Sandbox, Yopify, SuppleApps, Rehash, and Foursixty.

