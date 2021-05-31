Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) in the last few weeks:

5/26/2021 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

5/25/2021 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $51.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Iovance Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

5/20/2021 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $57.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $45.00 to $43.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Iovance Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/19/2021 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $54.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Iovance Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Iovance is progressing well with the development of its lead pipeline candidate, lifileucel in several oncology indications. The company plans to file a BLA in 2021 seeking approval for the candidate for melanoma patients. It also plans to meet with the FDA in 2021 to discuss BLA submission plans for cervical indication. Moreover, Iovance is also focused on expanding its pipeline through licensing and collaborations agreements. However, with no marketed product, the company does not generate any revenues. Meanwhile, non-resolution of the potency assay for lifileucel with the FDA may lead to delay in submission of regulatory applications seeking its approval. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year. Loss estimates have widened ahead of Q1 results. Iovance has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

5/3/2021 – Iovance Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Iovance Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Iovance Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Iovance Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

IOVA traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,685,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,021. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

