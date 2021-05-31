Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the April 29th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERC opened at $12.87 on Monday. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $13.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0935 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 171,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 431,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 92,497 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 82,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

