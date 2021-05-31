Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Acquired by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,318 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation comprises about 3.2% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $22,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,571. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.42. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $30.34 and a one year high of $109.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.70.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

