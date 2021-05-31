Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to announce $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.93. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WAB shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.76. 2,295,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,791. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.19. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $55.59 and a 52-week high of $86.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.20 and its 200 day moving average is $77.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,241.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $256,090.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,852 shares of company stock worth $1,140,974. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,220,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,278 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,644,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,553,000 after acquiring an additional 776,821 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 284.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 197,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,474,000 after acquiring an additional 146,348 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 158,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 99,667 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 58,740 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

