Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $47.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.75.

NYSE:WLL opened at $45.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.29. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $45.96.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,857,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

