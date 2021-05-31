Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $493 million-$505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $472.85 million.

NASDAQ FREE traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.90 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 8.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

FREE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

