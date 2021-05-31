Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Receives $15.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

OTCMKTS MRWSY traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $12.74. 19,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,405. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.0559 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.16%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

