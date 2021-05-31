Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Receives $15.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Friday, March 12th.
OTCMKTS MRWSY traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $12.74. 19,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,405. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile
Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.
Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.