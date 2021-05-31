World Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lear were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 277.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.46.

In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,114 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LEA opened at $193.36 on Monday. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $102.17 and a 12 month high of $197.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

