World Asset Management Inc Has $798,000 Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,096.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $97.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.86. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 19.46%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

