World Asset Management Inc Sells 448 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 273,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after buying an additional 28,062 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Equity Residential by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 107,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,592,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Equity Residential by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,206 shares of company stock worth $2,546,259. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQR opened at $77.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.48. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $77.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

