World Asset Management Inc Sells 898 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STX. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,930 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

STX stock opened at $95.75 on Monday. Seagate Technology plc has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.45.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $5,396,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,804 shares of company stock worth $25,020,650 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STX shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upgraded Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

