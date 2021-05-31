World Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 57.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BAX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $82.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

In related news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

