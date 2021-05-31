Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires 914 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,844 shares of the information security company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FEYE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FireEye in the fourth quarter worth $59,837,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in FireEye by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,191,519 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $73,596,000 after buying an additional 2,087,348 shares during the period. CRV LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth $31,527,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth $10,540,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FireEye by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,937 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 212,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,311,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,430,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,705,284.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 665,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,894,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FEYE. Bank of America raised shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

FEYE opened at $22.37 on Monday. FireEye, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.66.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

