Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 1,359 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,466,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,446,458,000 after purchasing an additional 416,181 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,408,000 after buying an additional 1,280,420 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,025,000 after purchasing an additional 183,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $624,333,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,482,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,061,000 after purchasing an additional 350,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $84.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.78 and its 200-day moving average is $74.54. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.